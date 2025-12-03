Virat Kohli confirms availability for Vijay Hazare Trophy: Details here 

Indian batting great Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy , a 50-over domestic tournament. The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed this development on Tuesday. "Yes, that's right. He has given his availability," DDCA president Rohan Jaitley told Cricbuzz. However, it remains uncertain if he will play all matches for Delhi during the tournament period from December 24 to January 18.

Change of heart Kohli's return to domestic cricket Kohli's decision to play domestic cricket is a major shift from his previous stance. After the first ODI in Ranchi, he had said, "I've never been a big believer of a lot of preparation, if that makes sense. All my cricket has been mental." These comments were interpreted as resistance against BCCI's directive for international players to make themselves available for domestic competitions. Notably, Kohli scored a brilliant 135 off 120 balls in the Ranchi game, his 52nd ODI ton.

Previous records Kohli's past performance in Vijay Hazare Trophy Kohli last played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy during the 2009/10 season. He has played 14 matches in this tournament, scoring 819 runs at an average of 68.25 and a strike rate of 106.08 with four centuries and three fifties to his name. Meanwhile, Team Delhi is placed in Group D with Gujarat, Services, Saurashtra, Odisha, Railways, Haryana, and Andhra this year. Their first match will be against Andhra at Alur.