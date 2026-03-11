Most runs, centuries, and consistency: Virat Kohli's stellar IPL records
What's the story
Virat Kohli is all set to weave his magic in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, starting March 28 in Bengaluru. The veteran batter will have the spotlight as Royal Challengers Bengaluru start as defending champions for the first time. And Kohli would enter with his growing legacy that has adorned the cash-rich league over the years. Here are his stellar records.
Journey
Kohli's association with RCB
Kohli made his IPL debut in the inaugural season (2008) with RCB, a franchise that has thoroughly backed him. The Royal Challengers signed Kohli from the Under-19 player pool ahead of the inaugural edition. To date, Kohli remains the only player to have represented a single franchise across editions since the inaugural. And he is now the most successful IPL batter (by runs).
Numbers
Most runs and centuries
For starters, King Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history. So far, he has amassed 8,661 runs from 267 matches at an impressive average of 39.54. The incredible tally a strike rate of 132.85. Only one other player has 7,000-plus runs - Rohit Sharma (7,046). Kohli has eight tons, the most for a player, as well as 63 half-centuries.
Information
Over 70 fifty-plus scores
According to ESPNcricinfo, Kohli is the only player to have recorded more than 70 fifty-plus scores in the IPL. In 2025, he surpassed David Warner (66), the only other player with over 60 such scores.
Golden year
Golden run in 2016
Kohli had a breakthrough IPL season in 2016, where he scaled new heights. Entering the tournament, he was still in search of his maiden IPL hundred. As the season concluded, Kohli had a record four tons. Moreover, he racked up 973 runs from 16 matches, still the highest by a player in a single edition. Notably, he averaged a prolific 81.08.
Information
A first in IPL
In 2016, Kohli became the first player to register four tons in a single IPL edition. The record stayed intact before Jos Buttler hammered as many tons for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022.
Records
Other notable records set by Kohli
Kohli recorded eight half-centuries in IPL 2025, all in winning cause. According to ESPNcricinfo, these are the most 50-plus scores in matches won in an IPL season. Kohli smashed 657 runs in 2025, marking it his fifth season of 600-plus runs, the most for a batter. He became only the third player with three successive seasons of 600-plus runs.