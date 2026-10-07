VVS Laxman set to attend selection meetings for 'better communication'
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Centre of Excellence (COE) head VVS Laxman will now attend all future senior selection panel meetings. The decision, following the Mumbai review meeting, aims to reduce miscommunication between selectors and the Centre of Excellence (COE). "This was decided at the review meeting in Mumbai that as head of cricket, COE, Laxman should attend all meetings going forward," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.
Communication bridge
Addressing potential miscommunication issues
Saikia further emphasized the importance of Laxman's involvement, stating, "The move is intended to ensure selectors get accurate information to make right decisions."
This comes amid speculation of a communication gap between Laxman and the former chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, over players' recovery timelines during the COE rehabilitation in Bengaluru.
The BCCI hopes Laxman attending these meetings will resolve any potential miscommunication.
Career trajectory
Laxman's role at COE
Laxman took over as the head of NCA, now termed as COE, in 2021 for a three-year term.
In 202, the BCCI approached him to be India's men's cricket team head coach after Rahul Dravid's tenure ended with a T20 World Cup title.
However, he declined, citing family commitments and his wish to develop COE further. His term was extended until 2026.
Addressing concerns
Laxman defends COE amid criticism
In August, Laxman defended COE against criticism, saying it shouldn't just be seen as a rehab center.
He also denied claims of poor communication with the selection committee.
"But there's brilliant coordination between the CoE and the team management of both teams (men and women) and the SSM staff of both teams," he had said during an interaction at COE in August.
Agarkar
What about Agarkar?
On October 6, the BCCI invited applications for a position in its senior men's selection committee.
The announcement came after Ajit Agarkar's tenure as the chairman of selectors ended on October 4.
Agarkar's absence was already felt during India's recent ODI series against West Indies at home.
Before the second ODI in Guwahati on September 30, head coach Gautam Gambhir held a long meeting with the four-member selection committee, with Agarkar missing.