VVS Laxman set to attend selection meetings for 'better communication'

Saikia further emphasized the importance of Laxman's involvement, stating, "The move is intended to ensure selectors get accurate information to make right decisions."

This comes amid speculation of a communication gap between Laxman and the former chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, over players' recovery timelines during the COE rehabilitation in Bengaluru.

The BCCI hopes Laxman attending these meetings will resolve any potential miscommunication.