David Warner extends BBL career with new contract: Details 

Veteran Australian cricket stars David Warner and Peter Siddle have extended their contracts in the Big Bash League (BBL) for another season. Warner, 39, has signed a new one-year deal with Sydney Thunder, while Siddle will continue his stint with Melbourne Stars beyond the age of 42. The move comes after a season where both players delivered notable performances.

Career update Warner's impressive performance and future plans Despite Sydney Thunder finishing at the bottom of the table, Warner had an outstanding season. He scored 433 runs at an average of 86.60 and a strike rate of 154.09, including two centuries. His last four innings were particularly remarkable, with scores of 130 not out, 67 not out, 82, and another unbeaten century (110).

Future goals Warner's commitment to Thunder and BBL Warner, who is the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 history, will continue playing in the BBL even after turning 40. He said he has "plenty more to give" to his team and the game. "We've already begun reviewing the season and putting the right plans in place to ensure we deliver a much stronger campaign in BBL16," he added.

Management view Thunder's GM praises Warner's leadership and skills Trent Copeland, the general manager of Sydney Thunder, said retaining Warner was an easy decision. He praised Warner as one of the greatest T20 players in the world over the last 15 years and a top batter in BBL. "His hunger and his drive as a leader to improve upon a disappointing season for the squad is as strong as ever," Copeland said.

