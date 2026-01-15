Injured Washington Sundar ruled out of NZ T20Is: Details here

In another blow to the Indian men's cricket team, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the impending five-match T20I series against New Zealand due to a side strain. Sundar sustained the injury during the 1st ODI of the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand in Vadodara. Despite walking off after bowling five overs, Sundar returned to bat later in India's four-wicket victory over New Zealand.

Injury details Statement on Sundar's injury After the opening ODI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement saying that Sundar had "reported an acute onset of discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling." After his latest scans, the board has reportedly decided to send him to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for further assessment and rehabilitation. This development has raised doubts over Sundar's availability for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup at home.

Squad changes Replacement in ODI and T20I squads Ayush Badoni earlier earned his maiden national call-up, replacing Sundar in India's ODI squad for the second and third matches against New Zealand. However, a replacement for him in the T20I side is yet to be announced. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are scheduled to play five T20Is against New Zealand before defending their title at home.

