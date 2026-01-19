Here's how India have fared against New Zealand in T20Is 

The five-match T20 International series between India and New Zealand will begin on January 21. The series is crucial for both teams as they prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Captain Suryakumar Yadav will be eager to find his form ahead of the mega tournament. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will be led by Mitchell Santner. On this note, we dissect India's T20I record against the Black Caps.

H2H Breaking down the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, India are just slightly ahead of New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record. The two sides have clashed in 25 T20Is, with India winning 14 of them. This includes a couple of Super-Over wins. NZ have won 10, while one resulted in a tie. The Men in Blue routed the Kiwis 2-1 when the two sides last met in a bilateral T20I series, in 2023. NZ last won a bilateral T20I series versus India in 2019.

Record NZ's record vs India in away T20Is The Black Caps have so far met India 11 times in T20Is on Indian soil. While the hosts emerged winners seven times, NZ clinched the other four matches. Overall, the Kiwis own seven wins and eight defeats in T20Is in India. The Kiwis have never won an away T20I series against India, which consisted of multiple concluded matches.

