Has Sanju Samson struggled in T20 matches in Bengaluru?
What's the story
The fifth and final T20I between India and West Indies is set to be a thrilling contest, with both teams tied at 2-2. The match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Eyes will be on dashing Indian opener Sanju Samson, who made a fiery 56 in the previous clash, albeit in a losing cause. On this note, we look at his T20 record in Bengaluru.
Stats
Solitary 30-plus score across eight innings
As per Cricinfo, Samson has batted across eight T20 innings at this iconic venue.
He has smashed 186 runs at this venue at a paltry average of 26.57, though his strike rate has been 164.6.
This includes an unbeaten 45-ball 92* in a 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) affair.
Samson has not crossed the 30-run mark in any other match here.
Information
Duck in his only T20I here
Samson's solitary T20I appearance in Bengaluru came against Afghanistan in January 2024. Batting at five in the game, Samson bagged a golden duck in the fifth over of the match. The Men in Blue won this contest following a historic double Super Over.
Career
A look at his T20I numbers
Samson scored a quickfire 56 off just 23 balls in his previous outing, hitting six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 243.48.
In 76 T20Is and 68 innings, Samson has scored 1,719 runs at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 158.87.
He has three centuries and 10 half-centuries to his name.
In 12 matches against West Indies, Samson owns 326 runs at 40.75 (50s: 3).