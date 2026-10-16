Has Sanju Samson struggled in T20 matches in Bengaluru? 

As per Cricinfo, Samson has batted across eight T20 innings at this iconic venue.

He has smashed 186 runs at this venue at a paltry average of 26.57, though his strike rate has been 164.6.

This includes an unbeaten 45-ball 92* in a 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) affair.

Samson has not crossed the 30-run mark in any other match here.