A look at South Africa's Test record in Gqeberha
What's the story
The second Test match between South Africa and Australia will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha from October 18 to 22. Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by a massive margin of 214 runs in Durban. They now have a chance to seal the series. The home team, hence, can't afford to put a foot wrong. On this note, we look at SA's Test record in Gqeberha.
Venue advantage
South Africa have a strong record at this venue
South Africa have blown hot and cold at St George's Park when it comes to overall record.
As per Cricinfo, the team has returned with 15 wins and 13 defeats across 33 games at this venue.
This includes five drawn affairs as well. Notably, SA had lost each of their first five matches at this venue - from 1889 to 1950.
Venue history
Seven wins across last 10 games
However, St George's Park has been a favorable venue for South Africa lately, with the team winning seven out of 10 Tests since 2013 (2 losses and 1 draw).
The last two were convincing victories: a 332-run win against Bangladesh in April 2022 and a 109-run win over Sri Lanka in December 2024.
England were the last visiting side to win a match at this venue, having triumphed by an innings margin in 2020.
Information
How have Australia fared here?
Australia won their first two Tests at this iconic ground in 1950 and 1950. However, they lost four of their last five games here. Their last win here came in 1997. The last Australia-South Africa Test on this ground saw the hosts prevail by six wickets in 2018.