Will Jacks clocked these stunning numbers in 2026 T20 WC

England 's Will Jacks enjoyed a dream run in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The all-rounder contributed with his all-round brilliance as England reached the semi-final before being knocked out by India. Though the Brits lost the semi-final, the game saw Jacks break a long-standing record set by Misbah-ul-Haq in the T20 World Cup . On this note, we look at Jack's all-round show in the 2026 T20 WC.

Batting stats Jacks goes past Misbah Jacks scored 35 off 20 balls in the semi-final against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. With his knock, he became the batter with the most runs while batting at six or lower in a T20 WC edition. Jacks finished the 2026 event with 226 runs from eight innings at 56.50. His strike rate is a brilliant 176.56. He surpassed Misbah's tally of 218 runs from the 2007 T20 World Cup. No other batter has even 180 runs in this regard.

Tournament stats Third all-rounder with this double Jacks's outstanding performance were instrumental to England's journey to the semi-finals. He has also contributed with the ball, taking nine wickets in this edition at 21.66. His economy of 9.75 was a tad higher. Australian legend Shane Watson (249 runs and 11 wickets in 2012) and Sikandar Raza (219 runs and 10 wickets in 2022) are the only other all-rounders to claim at least nine wickets and score 200-plus runs in a T20 WC edition.

POTM Jacks equals this record of Watson Earlier in the tourney, Jacks matched Watson for the most Player of the Match awards in a single T20 World Cup. Jacks achieved this feat after his stellar performance against New Zealand in a Super 8 match, his fourth such honor in the ongoing tournament. Watson's record was set during the 2012 edition of the tournament, which took place in Sri Lanka.

