Will Jacks clocked these stunning numbers in 2026 T20 WC
What's the story
England's Will Jacks enjoyed a dream run in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The all-rounder contributed with his all-round brilliance as England reached the semi-final before being knocked out by India. Though the Brits lost the semi-final, the game saw Jacks break a long-standing record set by Misbah-ul-Haq in the T20 World Cup. On this note, we look at Jack's all-round show in the 2026 T20 WC.
Batting stats
Jacks goes past Misbah
Jacks scored 35 off 20 balls in the semi-final against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. With his knock, he became the batter with the most runs while batting at six or lower in a T20 WC edition. Jacks finished the 2026 event with 226 runs from eight innings at 56.50. His strike rate is a brilliant 176.56. He surpassed Misbah's tally of 218 runs from the 2007 T20 World Cup. No other batter has even 180 runs in this regard.
Tournament stats
Third all-rounder with this double
Jacks's outstanding performance were instrumental to England's journey to the semi-finals. He has also contributed with the ball, taking nine wickets in this edition at 21.66. His economy of 9.75 was a tad higher. Australian legend Shane Watson (249 runs and 11 wickets in 2012) and Sikandar Raza (219 runs and 10 wickets in 2022) are the only other all-rounders to claim at least nine wickets and score 200-plus runs in a T20 WC edition.
POTM
Jacks equals this record of Watson
Earlier in the tourney, Jacks matched Watson for the most Player of the Match awards in a single T20 World Cup. Jacks achieved this feat after his stellar performance against New Zealand in a Super 8 match, his fourth such honor in the ongoing tournament. Watson's record was set during the 2012 edition of the tournament, which took place in Sri Lanka.
Performances
Decoding his POTM performances
Jacks first earned his POTM award against Nepal for his unbeaten 39 off 18 balls and a two-over spell of 1/17. The all-rounder then scored an unbeaten 53 off 22 balls and took 1/34 against Italy, earning another POTM award. He then recorded 21 runs off 14 balls and 3/22 runs against Sri Lanka, winning his third honor. The NZ game saw Jacks claim 2/26 in his four overs. His 32* off 18 got England home with three balls remaining.