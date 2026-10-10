Injured William O'Rourke ruled out of India series: Details
What's the story
New Zealand fast bowler William O'Rourke has been ruled out of the upcoming series against India. He is currently recovering from injuries to his left hamstring and calf. The decision was confirmed by a statement from New Zealand Cricket, which said that O'Rourke won't be participating in the ODI and Test series against India as a "precaution."
Strategic decision
O'Rourke's absence from home Tests
The decision to keep O'Rourke out of the India series is strategic, with an eye on his fitness for the four-Test tour of Australia in December.
This further delays his chances of playing a home international match since April 2025, having missed last summer due to a back stress fracture.
After seven months off, he returned during New Zealand's Bangladesh tour in April and played all three ODIs.
Injury timeline
Coach Rob Walter on O'Rourke's injury
O'Rourke played all three Tests against England in June but suffered a hamstring tear on the last day of the third Test in Nottingham.
He then strained his calf during training in late August.
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment over O'Rourke missing such an important home tour against India but said it was best for him to take more time to recover from both injuries and safely build up his bowling loads.
Return prospects
Walter on cautious approach for O'Rourke
Walter said they are taking a cautious approach to O'Rourke's return, given their pace bowling resources will be crucial over the next few months.
He hopes O'Rourke can return for Canterbury in the Plunket Shield in late December and ideally be ready for the first Test against Australia in Perth on December 9.
Information
India's all-format tour of NZ
O'Rourke was not named in New Zealand's T20I squad, with the five-match series getting underway on October 22. The T20Is will be followed by five ODIs, starting November 1, and two Tests, with the first of those beginning on November 19.