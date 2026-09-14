Asia Cup: BCCI informed ACC about trophy stance in advance
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team has refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi. The decision comes after India's victory over Sri Lanka in the final, marking their eighth continental championship title. However, players skipped the post-tournament presentation ceremony, delaying proceedings and leaving Naqvi waiting on stage.
Preemptive action
BCCI warned ACC about the situation
According to The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had warned ACC officials ahead of time that if Naqvi attended the presentation ceremony, the Indian team would not accept the trophy from him.
This decision was made by the BCCI with the Indian team standing by it.
"Trophy or no trophy doesn't matter to us," said India head coach Amol Muzumdar after India's win over Sri Lanka.
Solidarity shown
In solidarity with the men's team's stand last year
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the decision not to accept the trophy from Naqvi was in solidarity with the men's team's stand last year.
Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after a terror attack in Pahalgam, India's men refused to shake hands with Pakistan during ACC and ICC tournaments and also declined to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi last year.
Ongoing conflict
Our military conflict is still ongoing, says Saikia
Saikia further explained the BCCI's position, saying, "Our military conflict is still ongoing. One of the main leaders who is working against the interests of our country; we can't receive the trophy from him."
He added that while they have to play against every country in multinational tournaments as per government policy, it doesn't mean they will accept every condition laid out for them.
Previous incident
Recap of the Men's Asia Cup trophy controversy
The 2025 Men's Asia Cup also witnessed a similar trophy drama.
After India defeated Pakistan in the final held in UAE, there was a delay in the trophy presentation as discussions continued over who would hand over the silverware to the champions.
Eventually, India chose not to accept it from Naqvi, leading to players celebrating their victory without receiving their silverware.