WPL: RCB secure playoff berth with dominant win over GG

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have become the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. The team achieved this feat by defeating Gujarat Giants by a whopping 61 runs in Vadodara on Monday. RCB batted first in the game and posted a total of 178/6. Gautami Naik was the star performer for RCB, scoring an impressive 73. The Giants were restricted to 117/8 in response.

Match details RCB's batting performance and Gujarat's response RCB got off to a shaky start, losing Grace Harris and Georgia Voll with just nine runs on the board. However, Smriti Mandhana (26) and Naik steadied the innings with a 60-run partnership for the third wicket. Naik then partnered with Richa Ghosh (27) for another 69 runs before being dismissed. Radha Yadav's late cameo of 17 off eight balls helped RCB set a competitive target of 179 runs for Gujarat to chase.

Bowling prowess Gujarat's batting falters against RCB's bowling attack In response to RCB's target, Gujarat Giants struggled with their batting. The team managed 117/8 in the allotted 20 overs. Both their openers, Beth Mooney (3) and Sophie Devine (0), failed to make an impact with the bat. Captain Ashleigh Gardner was the only one who stood tall for her side, scoring a half-century off 43 balls.

Bowling brilliance RCB's bowlers shine in the match RCB's bowlers were on point, with Nadine de Klerk (2 wickets), Sayali Satghare (3 wickets), Shreyanka Patil (1 wicket), Radha Yadav (1 wicket), and Lauren Bell (1 wicket) all contributing to the team's victory. The win not only secured RCB's place in the playoffs but also marked their fifth consecutive victory in WPL 2026. While RCB continue to lead the standings with a perfect record, the Giants are fourth in the table with two wins and three defeats.

Information Maiden fifty for Naik Naik hammered seven fours and a six en route to her 73 runs off 55 balls. She was dismissed for nine in her only other innings this season. Notably, the ongoing tournament marked Naik's WPL debut. The 27-year-old uncapped batter has indeed made an early mark.

Gardener Second fifty of the season for Gardner Gardner's 43-ball 54 was laced with five fours and a maximum. This was her second fifty of the season as her WPL 2026 tally now reads 191 runs from five matches at 38.20 (SR: 150.39). Overall, the Australian has raced to 758 runs from 30 WPL matches at 27.07 (50s: 7). The spinner, who earlier claimed 2/43 from her four overs, also owns 28 wickets in the league at an economy of 8.69.

RCB bowlers Key numbers for Satghare and de Klerk Having claimed 3/21 from her four overs, Satghare was the pick of the RCB bowlers. The pacer has now taken three-fers in both the games she has played this season. She had just one wicket from four WPL matches before the 2026 edition. Meanwhile, de Klerk (2/17 from four overs) also bowled a sensational spell. The South African has raced to 10 wickets in the season at an economy of 6.94. Overall, she boasts 12 WPL wickets (ER: 7.26).