'You go to see him, not Kane': Lamine Yamal's uncle

Abdellaoui, who runs a restaurant in Mataro, expressed his disappointment over the decision.

Speaking to Spanish radio programme El Larguero, he said, "Well, the truth is it's really sad, I feel really bad." He defended his nephew by saying that "everyone knows" he was the best player in the world.

Abdellaoui also said that while Kane is a great goalscorer, Yamal shines on the pitch and will have more opportunities to win such awards in the future.