Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on alcohol rehab, anxiety attacks
What's the story
Star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently opened up on his battle with alcohol and anxiety attacks. The wrist-spinner shared his story in a podcast with former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra. He revealed that he had to go to a rehabilitation center for 26 days due to his drinking problem. "It got a bit too much. The limit was crossed," Chahal said on the Baith and Bol podcast.
Recovery process
'I know how to handle drinking now'
Chahal spoke about how his time in rehab helped him manage his drinking habits better.
"I know how to handle drinking, what to do, how things work," he said.
The cricketer also noted that this experience improved his emotional maturity and personal life.
He even compared his physical condition during last year's Indian Premier League (IPL) to feeling like a 30-year-old again, thanks to the changes he made after quitting alcohol.
Early struggles
Alcohol issues during IPL parties
Chahal revealed that his alcohol issues started at a young age, particularly during IPL parties around 2011.
He said, "But you don't realize things until you read and learn about them, that anything in excess is bad."
The cricketer also spoke about how his mental state was affected after his divorce, leading him to cross the line with alcohol consumption.
He realized that if he continued down this path, it would affect his cricket career.
Personal challenges
Divorce and social media gossip
Chahal also spoke about how his divorce became fodder for social media gossip.
He said, "When you are a public figure, you basically give everyone an invitation to comment on your personal life."
The cricketer admitted that this affected his cricket performance and led to anxiety attacks, among other things.
He described these attacks as moments when his heart would race from the inside and he couldn't speak properly.
Realization moment
What helped him overcome struggles
Chahal recalled a pivotal moment during last year's IPL season with Punjab Kings.
He said, "They paid ₹18 crore for me and placed so much trust in me; I can't let them down."
The cricketer had a realization during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he decided to deliver no matter what.
This strong inner feeling helped him overcome his struggles and focus on his performance.
Career
A look at his career
Chahal last played for India in August 2023. Although the spinner was picked for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, he didn't play a single match.
The wrist-spinner recently completed a County stint with Northamptonshire before announcing his retirement from First-Class cricket.
After playing 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is, he remains an active IPL player. He is currently the leading wicket-taker with 233 wickets in 188 matches at an economy rate of 8.05.