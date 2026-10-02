Yuzvendra Chahal retires from First-Class cricket: Details here
What's the story
Veteran Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has announced his retirement from first-class cricket. The cricketer took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter. He revealed that while he never got the chance to don the Test cap for India, he is still hopeful of making a comeback in ODIs and T20Is. "I believe I have the cricket left in me, and I will give everything I have to earn another opportunity in the One-Day and T20 formats," Chahal said.
Career highlights
Chahal ends with 148 FC wickets
Chahal started his FC career with Haryana in 2009 and ended it with 148 wickets at an average of 32.27 in 49 matches (5W: 6, 4W: 8).
His last FC assignment was for Northamptonshire, where he claimed 21 wickets at an average of 16.14 - the second-best among bowlers with at least 20 wickets - in Division Two of the County Championship.
His final match in the format was against Middlesex, who defeated Northamptonshire by seven wickets to end their promotion hopes.
Retirement announcement
Not done yet, says Chahal
In his retirement post, Chahal said, "The first cricket ball I ever held was a red ball. I was 10 years old, and I had no idea then how deeply I would fall in love with this game."
He added that red-ball cricket taught him patience, character, resilience, and the joy of fighting for every run and wicket.
The spinner concluded his post by saying he is not done yet, with his hunger to play for India still very much alive.
Twitter Post
Here's what Chahal posted!
Retirement Alert !— Aswin Dugout 🏏 (@M_Aswin100) October 2, 2026
- India's Star Leg Spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal Retired from First Class Cricket with Immediate Effect 💔
- He last Played a First Class Cricket in the Rothesay Men's County Championship Division 2 at Lord's ⭐ pic.twitter.com/XP9rO0ggsQ
Career prospects
Other formats remain active for Chahal
Despite being out of favor with India's selectors, Chahal continues to play List A and T20 matches.
He is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history and currently plays for Punjab Kings.
Although he wasn't a regular feature in Haryana's red-ball team, he has been active in 50-over cricket, representing Northamptonshire in the last three seasons of the One-Day Cup.
Stats
Last appearance for Team India in August 2023
Despite his stellar performances in domestic cricket, Chahal last played for Team India in August 2023 and has been on the sidelines since then.
His international record is also impressive, with 121 scalps in 72 ODIs at an average of 27.13.
In the T20I format, the 36-year-old boasts 96 wickets in 80 matches with an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19.