Yuzvendra Chahal retires from First-Class cricket: Details here

Chahal started his FC career with Haryana in 2009 and ended it with 148 wickets at an average of 32.27 in 49 matches (5W: 6, 4W: 8).

His last FC assignment was for Northamptonshire, where he claimed 21 wickets at an average of 16.14 - the second-best among bowlers with at least 20 wickets - in Division Two of the County Championship.

His final match in the format was against Middlesex, who defeated Northamptonshire by seven wickets to end their promotion hopes.