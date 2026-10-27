Zaheer Khan to meet MS Dhoni as retention deadline looms
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Zaheer Khan is set to meet MS Dhoni in Mumbai, according to the Indian Express. The meeting comes ahead of the team's player retention decisions, which are due by November 15. While Dhoni is still CSK's official player, Zaheer recently took over as their head coach from Stephen Fleming. This was part of CSK's coaching staff overhaul ahead of the 2027 season.
Staff changes
Support staff overhaul
As mentioned, CSK have decided to overhaul its support staff, which was previously headed by Fleming.
The report added that Zaheer held his first meeting with the team management in Chennai on Monday to finalize his support staff.
Former England batsman Gareth Batty and Albie Morkel, the head coach of Johannesburg Super Kings, are set to join CSK.
Mohit Sharma will continue as the bowling coach.
Team strategy
Major changes expected in CSK's squad
CSK are expected to make major changes by releasing some players, giving Zaheer & Co a bigger auction purse for the mini-auction.
The franchise has parted ways with Michael Hussey, Eric Simons, and Rajiv Kumar but will keep James Foster as fielding coach.
Sridharan Sriram will also remain in the setup.
Information
Steps ahead
The new coaching staff's first job will be to finalize the squad retention list ahead of the upcoming mini-auction in December. This will be a key step in shaping CSK's strategy for IPL 2027. Notably, CSK haven't made the playoffs since the 2023 edition, which they won.