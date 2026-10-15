Zak Crawley signs Kent deal after losing ECB contract: Details
What's the story
England batter Zak Crawley has signed a one-year deal with Kent, his boyhood county. The move comes after he lost his central contract with the ECB on performance grounds. Despite the setback, Crawley is looking forward to the challenge of competing for Kent in the upcoming summer season. Notably, Crawley was dropped from England's Test team after the 2025-26 Ashes series and had taken a short break from red-ball cricket in June this year.
Career trajectory
Crawley delighted to sign on for a further year
Crawley, who lost his Test place at the start of England's home summer, was one of two players to lose their deal on performance grounds. The other being Lancashire pacer Luke Wood.
Notably, the discarded opener has signed a series of one-year deals with Kent over the past few seasons.
Now, he has recommitted to the club until the end of next season.
"I'm delighted to sign on for a further year at my boyhood county," said Crawley in a club statement.
Mentorship role
Crawley's vision for Kent
Crawley is excited about the influx of young players into Kent's system, similar to his own journey into first-team cricket.
He is keen on helping these youngsters settle into the first team and further their development for the long term.
This shows his commitment not just to his own career but also to nurturing future talent in English cricket.
On-field achievements
Crawley back in form
Crawley took a short break from red-ball cricket after a tough start to the 2026 summer.
However, he found his form toward the end of the season with four half-centuries in six matches as Kent secured promotion.
He is also seen as a potential future club captain, having led Sunrisers Leeds in this year's Hundred tournament.
Contract extension
Simon Cook on Zak's extension
Simon Cook, Kent's outgoing director of cricket, expressed his delight at Crawley's contract extension.
"We're extremely pleased that Zak has extended his contract," he said. "His experience of playing around the world not only benefits us on the field but he is always willing to pass on his knowledge to our younger batters."
This highlights Crawley's importance to both the team and its younger members.
Stats
Crawley has played 64 Test for England
Crawley has played 64 Tests for England - mostly as an opener.
He has mustered 3,586 in these matches at a poor average of 31.18.
This includes 21 fifties besides five tons.
Across 151 First-Class games, Crawley has completed 8,445 runs. His average of 31.62 has an significant scope for improvement (100s: 12, 50s: 51).