Zak Crawley signs Kent deal after losing ECB contract: Details

Crawley, who lost his Test place at the start of England's home summer, was one of two players to lose their deal on performance grounds. The other being Lancashire pacer Luke Wood.

Notably, the discarded opener has signed a series of one-year deals with Kent over the past few seasons.

Now, he has recommitted to the club until the end of next season.

"I'm delighted to sign on for a further year at my boyhood county," said Crawley in a club statement.