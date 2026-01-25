Australian Open 2026, Alexander Zverev enters quarter-finals: Key stats

Last year's Australian Open runner-up, Alexander Zverev , has advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament. He achieved this by defeating Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets: 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. The match took place on Sunday at Melbourne Park. Despite being pushed to four sets in his previous three rounds, Zverev dominated the first two sets on John Cain Arena with a blistering start.

Game plan Zverev's strategy and performance Zverev, the tournament's third seed, used his experience to secure his most convincing win so far. He said post-match, "I'm very happy with the match and the performance. Really happy to be back in the quarter-finals." The German star also revealed that he's been incorporating more serve-and-volley tactics and drop shots into his game. This is part of an effort to emulate what he sees top players doing on the court.

Injury struggles Zverev's health and confidence Zverev also opened up about his health, saying, "I'm as healthy as I've been in the last 12 months." He recalled how he struggled with injuries last year but feels better on court now when he's fit. The German star hopes to continue this form in the upcoming matches of the tournament. Zverev will next face Learner Tien, who recently upset Daniil Medvedev.

Slams 35-10 win-loss record at Australian Open Zverev, who was a runner-up in the 2025 edition of Australian Open, has raced to a 35-10 win-loss record in Melbourne. Overall at Grand Slams, the German now owns a 117-39 win-loss record. Zverev has now reached the quarter-finals or more for the 5th time at AO. Overall, he has made it to the last eight and beyond at Grand Slams on 14 occasions.

Do you know? Zverev attains this unique feat As per Opta, only two active players have reached more men's quarter-finals at Grand Slams than German star Zverev (16) - Novak Djokovic (64) and Stan Wawrinka (18).