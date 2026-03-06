'No casualties': 10 Indians aboard oil tanker struck by Iran

The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran has led to several attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf waters. A Bahamas-flagged crude oil tanker, Sonangol Namibe, was targeted by an Iranian drone boat near Iraq 's Khor al Zubair port. Although no casualties were reported, India's Directorate General of Shipping confirmed that the vessel had 10 Indian crew members on board.

Ongoing crisis Second tanker damaged after explosion A second tanker off Kuwait was also damaged, taking on water and spilling oil after a massive explosion. Since the conflict erupted on Saturday, nine vessels with Indian crew members have been attacked. Despite the escalating tensions, no confirmed detentions or casualties involving Indian-flagged vessels have been reported in the Persian Gulf region.

Industry impact US offers navy escorts, insurance to resume shipping flows The conflict has left around 200 ships anchored off major Gulf producers' coasts. Hundreds of others are stranded outside the Strait of Hormuz. According to Bloomberg, India has held talks with the US to seek clarity on a proposed mechanism to provide insurance for oil tankers and other vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz US President Donald Trump has offered Navy escorts and insurance to resume shipping flows and stabilize energy prices.

