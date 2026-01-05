Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves

$18 trillion in oil, gold: Why Venezuela's resources matter worldwide

The United States on Saturday attacked Caracas, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and flying them to the US for trial. This dramatic geopolitical shift could impact oil prices, investor sentiment, and global supply chains, highlighting why Venezuela's vast resources matter worldwide. The Latin American nation has the largest proven hydrocarbon reserves in the world, with 303 billion barrels of oil reserves alone. This massive reserve is estimated to be worth around $17 trillion at current market prices.