Turkey: Powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Balikesir province, no casualties reported

A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocked western Turkey 's Balikesir province late on Monday, officials said. The quake was centered in Sindirgi and struck at 10:48pm local time at a depth of nearly six kilometers. It was felt as far away as Istanbul and neighboring provinces such as Bursa, Manisa, and Izmir.

Aftermath details Several buildings collapsed in Sindirgi The earthquake caused at least three unoccupied buildings and a two-story shop to collapse in Sindirgi. These structures had been damaged in a previous quake. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the damage, adding that no fatalities have been reported so far. However, 22 people were injured due to panic-related falls triggered by the earthquake's physical and psychological impact, Balikesir's governor Ismail Ustaoglu said.

Community response Residents stay outdoors due to fear of aftershocks Many residents of Sindirgi stayed outdoors due to fear of aftershocks, despite the fact that it began to rain. Mosques, schools, and sports halls were opened as shelters for those hesitant to return home. Sindirgi district administrator Dogukan Koyuncu said assessments are ongoing, but no loss of life has been identified so far.