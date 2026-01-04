NYC Mayor Mamdani opposes US military action in Venezuela

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has publicly opposed the United States's military action against Venezuela. The US military recently captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in a unilateral attack on Caracas. "Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law," the Indian-origin Mayor said in a social media post.

Safety concerns Mamdani expresses concerns over regime change impact Mamdani stressed that this "blatant pursuit of regime change" doesn't just affect those abroad but also New Yorkers, especially the Venezuelan community. He said his focus is on their safety and that of every New Yorker. The mayor's comments come after he spoke directly with President Donald Trump about his opposition to the military action.

Control plans US plans to temporarily control Venezuela President Trump announced that Maduro has been removed from power and that the US will temporarily control Venezuela. He said major American oil companies would move in to refurbish oil infrastructure. Maduro faces charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation conspiracy, among others. However, Venezuela has rejected these charges as an attempt by President Trump to seize control of its resources.