Indian embassy issues advisory amid violent protests in France
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Paris has issued an advisory to its nationals amid violent protests and clashes across France. The advisory, released on Wednesday evening, urged Indians to remain vigilant and exercise caution. It advised them to avoid large gatherings and crowded areas, especially where demonstrations are taking place. "In view of the recent developments and localized curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution," the advisory issued on Wednesday evening read.
Safety measures
Advisory issued by Indian embassy
The embassy also advised Indian nationals to follow instructions issued by local French authorities.
It asked them to keep an eye on official channels for updates on possible disruptions to transport services across French cities.
The advisory also provided emergency contact details for the Indian Embassy in Paris and the Consulate General of India in Marseille.
"In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in," it said.
Protest reasons
Cause of protests in France
The protests, which started last month with students protesting deplorable school conditions, have since escalated to take in a broader range of concerns, such as rising costs of living and declining public services.
Efforts to ease tensions have showed little sign of progress, as unions pledged to go ahead with a general strike on November 5 to denounce the high cost of living and cuts to public services after government talks ended inconclusively.
Security measures
Curfews imposed in parts of major cities
In response to the unrest, curfews have been imposed in parts of major cities, including Paris.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has promised a "massive" police deployment ahead of more demonstrations planned for October 24.
More than 2,500 people had been taken into police custody by Monday evening, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said, after violent weekend riots that included the burning of a historic town hall in Limoges.