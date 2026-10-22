Indian embassy issues advisory amid violent protests in France 

The embassy also advised Indian nationals to follow instructions issued by local French authorities.

It asked them to keep an eye on official channels for updates on possible disruptions to transport services across French cities.

The advisory also provided emergency contact details for the Indian Embassy in Paris and the Consulate General of India in Marseille.

"In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in," it said.