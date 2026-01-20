After threats over Greenland, Trump admits intel was wrong: Report

United States President Donald Trump has admitted that he may have received "bad information" about European troop deployments to Greenland, according to CNN. The deployments were "pre-coordinated within existing European and US military structures," rather than solely a direct response to Trump's threats to annex the Danish territory. The admission was made during a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, who had criticized Trump's decision to impose new tariffs on European nations.

Diplomatic communication Denmark informed US about troop deployment: Report The tariffs were imposed on European countries, which might have been perceived as supporting Greenland through their military presence, although this was not explicitly stated as the reason for the tariffs. A British official told CNN that Danish diplomats had informed the US in advance about the troop deployment, confirmed by an unnamed Danish source. Nevertheless, Trump has announced a 10% tariff from February 1 on imports from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Military presence European troop deployments in Greenland In the past week, several European countries have sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland. Denmark has around 150 military and civilian personnel at its Joint Arctic Command. Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and the Netherlands are sending staff for larger drills later this year. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said about 200 US troops are already stationed at the Pituffik Space Base for Greenland's population of roughly 57,000.

