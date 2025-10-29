Are Harry-Meghan fighting over sending son to UK boarding school?
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face potential tension over a major decision. Reports are claiming that the British prince has registered his son Archie (6) at Eton, and his wife, the former actor, might not be happy with the move. A royal expert told The Sun, "Meghan has consistently presented herself as the decision-maker in their family, and if she labels boarding schools unacceptable, Harry will almost certainly back down." However, a Prince Harry spokesperson denied Eton registration reports.
Tension brewing
Is Markle really the decision maker of the family?
The controversy over Archie's possible enrollment at Eton has sparked rumors of a fallout between Prince Harry (41) and Markle (44). Royal expert Lydia Alto further told The Sun, "It could very possibly become a major source of tension in the future." Markle's role as the mastermind behind major decisions of the family has long been peddled by certain sections of the British media, ever since the pair left behind their royal titles chasing a "normal" life in the States.
Royal exit
The Sussexes remain unperturbed by rumors
While reports of a future discord surface, the Sussexes were spotted watching Game 4 of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Both were seen supporting the Dodgers from the stands. The Duchess of Sussex recently launched her first holiday collection for As ever, as well.