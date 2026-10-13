Germany's Nuremberg Airport shuts down after reported air emergency
What's the story
Germany's Nuremberg Airport has suspended all flight operations due to an aviation emergency. The incident occurred when a flight from the Greek island of Corfu was scheduled to land. The police received a report of an unclear air emergency, and investigations are currently underway. Eurofighter jets were deployed to escort the aircraft, which landed safely in Nuremberg.
Security measures
Airport shut down overnight due to suspected drone sightings
The airport, one of Germany's busiest, was also shut down overnight due to suspected drone sightings.
Three pilots reported seeing an object during takeoff or landing between 2:00am and 4:00am local time on Tuesday.
In response, border police and German air traffic control conducted a security sweep but could not verify the reported object.
Past incident
Incident follows drone attack at Leipzig airport in August
The recent events come after a drone carrying an explosive device was found at Leipzig Airport in August.
Germany accused Russia of being behind the attack, a charge which Moscow denied.
Two suspects were identified in connection with that incident: a Russian national from Belarus and a Russian-born Latvian national.