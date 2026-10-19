Former Bangladesh Air Force chief arrested in Qatar

Hannan is accused of amassing over Bangladeshi Taka (Tk) 3.28 crore in assets beyond his known income sources and making suspicious transactions of Tk 27.63 crore through six personal bank accounts.

His wife is also implicated in the case for allegedly accumulating assets worth more than Tk 1.91 crore with her husband's help.

The ACC has found suspicious transactions totaling Tk 1.18 crore across her 32 bank accounts.