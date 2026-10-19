Former Bangladesh Air Force chief arrested in Qatar
What's the story
Former Bangladesh Air Force chief Sheikh Abdul Hannan has been arrested in Qatar on corruption charges. The arrest was confirmed by Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Akhtarul Islam. He reportedly said, "We have been informed by Interpol that Qatar's law enforcement agency detained him there on October 15." The ACC was notified of the arrest via email from Interpol.
Allegations detailed
Hannan's wife also implicated
Hannan is accused of amassing over Bangladeshi Taka (Tk) 3.28 crore in assets beyond his known income sources and making suspicious transactions of Tk 27.63 crore through six personal bank accounts.
His wife is also implicated in the case for allegedly accumulating assets worth more than Tk 1.91 crore with her husband's help.
The ACC has found suspicious transactions totaling Tk 1.18 crore across her 32 bank accounts.
Global assets
Allegations of offshore wealth and foreign assets
Investigators have traced Hannan's alleged offshore wealth to Canada and Dubai. They also found assets registered in the names of his children across three countries.
In March, a Dhaka court ordered the seizure of income tax records belonging to Hannan and his wife as part of the investigation.
Despite an active travel ban and several corruption cases against him, Hannan managed to leave Bangladesh.
Career overview
Another service chief under Hasina facing corruption charges
Hannan was commissioned into the Bangladesh Air Force in 1984 as a GD pilot. He became the 16th Chief of Air Staff on June 12, 2021, and retired on June 11, 2024.
Former Bangladesh Navy chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan also faces corruption cases and is currently abroad without a travel ban.
Both Hannan and Hassan were appointed service chiefs under deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.