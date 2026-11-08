Bangladesh names Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury new foreign secretary in Dhaka
World
Bangladesh just named Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury as its new foreign secretary in Dhaka.
He is taking over from Asad Alam Siam, who is now heading to India as high commissioner, in New Delhi.
Chowdhury and Siam are experienced diplomats
Chowdhury has been in the Foreign Service since 1998 and has represented Bangladesh at the United Nations and served as ambassador to Nepal.
Siam, who joined in 1995, has been Bangladesh's ambassador to the US and worked with the World Bank, plus served as Bangladesh's Ambassador to Austria, with concurrent accreditation to Hungary and Slovenia.
Their career moves highlight how Bangladesh is leaning on experienced diplomats for key international roles.