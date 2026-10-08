Bangladesh seeks Ganges water guarantees from India before December 2026
Bangladesh is hoping to lock in a better Ganges River water-sharing treaty with India before the current one runs out in December 2026.
The old agreement from 1996 doesn't guarantee Bangladesh a set share of water, something their earlier 1977 deal actually did.
Water Resources Minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annee says future talks need to include clear guarantees so Bangladesh gets its fair portion.
Humaiun Kobir cites diplomacy, international law
Bangladesh is sticking to diplomatic talks and international law to sort things out, aiming for an agreement that works for both sides.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir pointed out that joint river commissions are helping keep conversations going and stressed the need for a solution everyone can accept.
The main goal: make sure Bangladesh's water needs are protected in any new deal.