'Bombing own people': India mocks Pakistan at UNGA  

India has slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for its recent airstrike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi accused Islamabad of "bombing their own people" while making baseless accusations against New Delhi in the forum. He made these remarks during Agenda Item 4 of the UNHRC session, where he dismissed Pakistan's "baseless and provocative statements against India."

Comments Instead of coveting our territory.... "A delegation that epitomizes the antithesis of this approach continues to abuse this forum with baseless and provocative statements against India," Tyagi said. "Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation and focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution—perhaps once they find time away from exporting terrorism, harboring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people."

Airstrike aftermath Pakistani airstrike killed at least 30 civilians Tyagi's comments came after a Pakistani Air Force strike in Matre Dara village, Tirah Valley, killed at least 30 civilians. The attack reportedly involved JF-17 fighter jets dropping LS-6 bombs on the village. Local media said that the air force was targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in the area. International human rights organizations have asked for a probe into the attack, demanding civilians be protected and any violators held accountable.

Twitter Post Video of Indian diplomat speaking at UNHRC #BREAKING: Indian Diplomat Kshitij Tyagi at UN Human Rights Council exposes Pakistan for bombing their own people in KPK yesterday apart from persecution, human rights violations and illegally occupying Indian territory.



“A delegation that epitomises the antithesis of this… pic.twitter.com/E1CgY1PBsV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 23, 2025