Trump repeats claims he ended 'unendable' India-Pakistan conflict at UNGA

United States President Donald Trump has once again claimed he ended the "unendable" India-Pakistan conflict, along with six other wars. He asserted during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). India has consistently denied any third-party involvement, stating that the ceasefire was a bilateral agreement. In his address, Trump also slammed the United Nations for what he termed as its "empty words."

War claims Wars Trump claimed to have ended Trump said, "In seven months, I ended seven unendable wars. They said they were unendable, some were going for 31 years, one was 36 years." He named Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan, among the conflicts he claimed to have resolved.

UN criticism UN not living up to its potential, says Trump Trump went on to criticize the United Nations for not living up to its potential. He said, "What is the purpose of the United Nations? I've always said [the UN] has such tremendous, tremendous potential, but it's not even coming close to living up to that potential." He added that all they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter, which he called "empty words."

Ukraine blame Trump blames India, China for Ukraine war In his speech, Trump also blamed the US's European allies, as well as India and China, for the ongoing Ukraine war. He accused them of continuing to buy oil from Russia while keeping his remarks on Moscow relatively measured. He called India and China the "primary funders" of the conflict by purchasing Russian oil.