Trump repeats claims he ended 'unendable' India-Pakistan conflict at UNGA
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has once again claimed he ended the "unendable" India-Pakistan conflict, along with six other wars. He asserted during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). India has consistently denied any third-party involvement, stating that the ceasefire was a bilateral agreement. In his address, Trump also slammed the United Nations for what he termed as its "empty words."
War claims
Wars Trump claimed to have ended
Trump said, "In seven months, I ended seven unendable wars. They said they were unendable, some were going for 31 years, one was 36 years." He named Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, as well as Armenia and Azerbaijan, among the conflicts he claimed to have resolved.
UN criticism
UN not living up to its potential, says Trump
Trump went on to criticize the United Nations for not living up to its potential. He said, "What is the purpose of the United Nations? I've always said [the UN] has such tremendous, tremendous potential, but it's not even coming close to living up to that potential." He added that all they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter, which he called "empty words."
Ukraine blame
Trump blames India, China for Ukraine war
In his speech, Trump also blamed the US's European allies, as well as India and China, for the ongoing Ukraine war. He accused them of continuing to buy oil from Russia while keeping his remarks on Moscow relatively measured. He called India and China the "primary funders" of the conflict by purchasing Russian oil.
Nobel suggestion
Trump's claims of stopping 7 wars not unprecedented
Trump has repeatedly claimed he ended seven wars around the world. On September 21, while speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner, he again said he played a role in "stopping wars," including between India and Pakistan. He even suggested he should be honored with a Nobel Prize for "ending seven wars."