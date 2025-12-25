Canada: Indian-origin man dies after 8-hour hospital ER wait

In a tragic incident, an Indian-origin man died at a hospital in Canada after being made to wait for over eight hours in the emergency room. The incident took place on Monday (local time) at Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton . The deceased, identified as Prashant Sreekumar, a 44-year-old accountant and father of three, was taken to the hospital by a client after he experienced sharp chest pain at work.

Health decline Sreekumar's condition worsened while waiting in ER After being triaged at the hospital, Sreekumar was reportedly asked to wait in the emergency room. Despite his complaints of unbearable pain, he was only given Tylenol, according to his wife. His father said that Sreekumar repeatedly complained to him and the hospital staff about his extreme pain. "He told me, 'Papa, I cannot bear the pain,'" he added.

Medical response ECG performed, but no significant findings After an electrocardiogram (ECG) was performed, Sreekumar was told by the hospital staff that nothing significant was detected, and he should wait. However, his blood pressure continued to rise while he waited in the emergency room. After over eight hours, when he was finally taken into the treatment area, Sreekumar collapsed and suffered an apparent cardiac arrest.

Quote Put his hand on chest, just crashed: Sreekumar's father Sreekumar's father was quoted by Global News as saying, "It (the blood pressure) went up, up, and up. To me, it was through the roof. After sitting maybe 10 seconds, he looked at me, he got up and put his hand on his chest, and just crashed."