Canada PM Carney credits Trump for 'peace' between India, Pakistan

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has credited United States President Donald Trump with bringing peace between India and Pakistan. The two leaders met at the White House on Tuesday, where Carney called Trump a "transformative president." He praised Trump's impact on global affairs and economic stability, saying, "You are a transformative president...peace from India, Pakistan through to Azerbaijan, Armenia, disabling Iran as the force of terror."

Diplomatic shift Carney's remarks signal shift in Canada's diplomatic position Carney's remarks mark a major change in Canada's diplomatic position after months of tension over Trump's tariff threats and the controversial suggestion that Canada should be "annexed" into the US. The Canadian PM, who took office in March, had visited Washington in May and met Trump then too. His recent comments come after Trump, on Monday, claimed his tariffs helped prevent global conflicts, including the one between India and Pakistan.

Tariff claims Trump claimed his tariffs helped prevent global conflicts In a separate address on Monday, Trump claimed his use of tariffs had prevented global conflicts, including one between India and Pakistan. He said without the power of tariffs, "You would have at least four of the seven wars raging." India's Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly rejected any third-party mediation in the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement, but Trump has continued to present himself as a key mediator who "prevented a major war" in South Asia.