Indian man fighting for Russian military captured by Ukrainian forces 

Ukraine 's 63rd Mechanized Brigade has claimed to have captured an Indian national, Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein. According to The Kyiv Independent, Hussein was recruited by the Russian army to fight against Ukraine. The 22-year-old is a student from Morbi, Gujarat, who had gone to Russia for higher studies. ANI reported that the Indian Mission in Kyiv is ascertaining the veracity of the reports. It has yet to receive a formal communication from the Ukrainian side in this regard.

Enlistment details Hussein was sentenced to 7 years in a Russian prison Hussein appeared on a video recorded by the 63rd Mechanized Brigade, in which he claims that he was sentenced to seven years in a Russian prison on drug-related charges. To avoid harsher punishment, he signed a contract with the Russian military for their "special military operation" in Ukraine. He said he received only 16 days of training before being sent on his first combat mission on October 1.

Surrender details After 3 days of fighting, Hussein surrendered to Ukrainian forces After three days of fighting, Hussein surrendered to Ukrainian forces after a disagreement with his commander. He said he encountered a Ukrainian trench position about 2-3km away and decided to surrender. "I came across a Ukrainian trench position about 2-3km away... I immediately put down my rifle and said that I didn't want to fight. I needed help," he said in the video.

Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein is a 22-year-old student from Morbi, Gujarat, India & came to Russia to study at a university

Allegations Promised financial compensation for joining the Russian army Hussein alleged that he was promised financial compensation for joining the Russian army but never received it. He also expressed his desire to stay in Ukraine and not return to Russia. "I don't want to go back to Russia. There is no truth there, nothing," he said. The development comes amid reports that Russia has been recruiting nationals from neutral countries, including India, with promises of lucrative jobs or other opportunities.