'Troublemaker; should see a doctor': Trump criticizes Greta Thunberg again

United States President Donald Trump has slammed climate activist Greta Thunberg , calling her a "troublemaker" with an "anger management problem." The criticism comes after Thunberg was detained and deported by Israel while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Trump said, "She is just a troublemaker. You know, she is no longer into the environment; now she is a troublemaker. She has an anger management problem."

Flotilla interception Thunberg was among 170 activists detained The Global Sumud Flotilla, which left Barcelona in early September, was stopped by Israeli forces as it tried to breach the blockade on Gaza, last week. The flotilla was carrying food, water, and medical supplies, with over 40 boats and 450 people aboard, who were detained. Israel's Foreign Ministry accused the participants of seeking confrontation instead of delivering humanitarian aid. Thunberg was among those detained and later deported to Greece with 160 other campaigners from the flotilla.

Deportation backlash Thunberg deported to Greece Thunberg expressed disappointment at her deportation, calling the mission "the biggest ever attempt to break Israel's illegal and inhumane siege by sea." Israel's Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations of mistreatment of Thunberg and other activists in detention as "brazen lies," insisting that their legal rights were "fully upheld." Upon arriving at Athens airport, activists displayed a large Palestinian flag and chanted for Palestinian freedom.