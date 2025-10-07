Jaffar Express attacked again: Blast derails 6 coaches; several injured 

The Jaffar Express, a passenger train traveling from Peshawar to Quetta, was targeted again on Tuesday. The attack took place near Sultankot close to the Sindh-Balochistan border. The blast was reportedly triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) installed on the tracks, which derailed at least six coaches of the Quetta-bound passenger train. Security forces and police quickly reached the spot to provide assistance and transport the injured to a nearby health facility.

Ongoing threats Rebel group claims responsibility The Baloch rebel group, Baloch Republic Guards, has claimed responsibility for the attack. "The train was attacked at a time when personnel of the occupying Pakistani Army were travelling on board. As a result of the explosion, several soldiers were killed and injured, and six coaches of the train derailed," the Baloch Republican Guards said. "The BRG claims responsibility for this attack and declares that such operations will continue until the independence of Balochistan," it added.

Double attack Second blast in less than 10 hours This was the second blast in the area in less than 10 hours. Earlier in the day, an explosion had occurred near a main railway line connecting Balochistan with the rest of Pakistan. The Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express was about to leave Quetta Railway Station when this first explosion took place. Although it briefly halted operations, security clearance allowed it to continue as there was no damage to tracks.