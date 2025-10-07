California biotech tycoon found guilty of plotting murder of rival

Serhat Gumrukcu, 42, founder of Enochian Biosciences from Los Angeles, has been convicted of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot targeting Gregory Davis, his former business partner and father of six. The scheme followed a failed oil deal, after Davis threatened to sue Gumrukcu over the collapsed transaction. Davis was abducted from his Vermont home in 2018 and later found shot at the base of a snowbank.

Investigation details Banks lured Davis into his vehicle before abducting him Gumrukcu allegedly enlisted his friend Berk Eratay and a second intermediary Aron Ethridge to engage hitman Jerry Banks. On January 6, 2018, Banks impersonated a US marshal and lured Davis into his vehicle before abducting him from his Danville home. In 2017, Gumrukcu was negotiating a multimillion-dollar biotech merger through Enochian Biosciences, centered on his claimed HIV cure — a high-stakes deal prosecutors said intensified his motive to silence Davis.

Evidence trail Investigators found evidence Gumrukcu was involved in Davis's kidnapping After Davis's murder, investigators found emails and messages showing the conflict between him and Gumrukcu over the failed oil deal. This led to two interviews with the FBI for Gumrukcu. However, he lied in both interviews. Eventually, cellphone data, purchase records, bank documents, emails and messages revealed his involvement in Davis's kidnapping and murder along with those of his co-conspirators. Gumrukcu was arrested in May 2022 and convicted in April 2025 of murder-for-hire, conspiracy, and wire fraud.