US Senate fails again to end government shutdown amid standoff

The United States government shutdown is set to continue after the Senate failed to pass spending measures for the fifth time on Monday. Both Democratic and Republican proposals failed to garner the required 60 votes. The Democratic-led bill was defeated with a 45-50 vote, while the Republican proposal fell short at 52-42.

Presidential stance Trump blames Democrats President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats for the shutdown, accusing them of stalling government operations over healthcare issues. He expressed willingness to negotiate with Democrats on health programs but insisted on reopening the government first. "I am happy to work with the Democrats on their Failed Healthcare Policies...but first they must allow our Government to re-open," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Healthcare concerns Democrats refuse to back Republican proposal Democrats have withheld support for the Republican proposal, arguing it compromises healthcare access for low-income Americans. They want any funding bill to protect health insurance subsidies and restore Medicaid funding cut by the Trump administration. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer challenged Republicans to start healthcare talks immediately. "If he's serious about lowering costs and protecting the health care of the American people, why wait?" he said in a post on X, adding, "Democrats are ready to do it now."

Coverage impact Layoffs could be 'unfortunate consequence' The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" would strip 11 million Americans of health care coverage, mainly through Medicaid cuts. The shutdown has already affected thousands of federal employees who are either furloughed or working without pay. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that if the shutdown continues, layoffs could be an unfortunate consequence.