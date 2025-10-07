US Supreme Court's new term will examine Trump's presidential power

The United States Supreme Court opened its new term on Monday. Chief Justice John Roberts opened the term by rejecting over 800 pending appeals, including one from Ghislaine Maxwell challenging her conviction for luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by her late partner, Jeffrey Epstein. A primary focus, however, over the next 10 months is expected to be the justices' assessment of Donald Trump 's expansive claims of presidential power.

LGBTQ rights Case on bans of therapy to change sexual orientation One of the first cases the court will hear is about bans on therapy aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity. Nearly half of US states have passed such bans. The court will also hear a major case concerning Trump's imposition of tariffs on imports. Two lower courts have ruled that Trump did not have the statutory authority to impose these tariffs. The case will be heard on November 5.

Tariff case Cases to be heard In December, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on Trump's authority to remove independent agency members at will, a case that is likely to overturn or significantly narrow a 90-year-old judgment. Another case that has arrived before the court but has yet to be heard is Trump's executive order denying birthright citizenship to children born in the US to parents who are in the country illegally or temporarily.

Other cases Other major cases the court will hear The Trump administration has appealed lower-court rulings that the order denying birthright citizenship is unconstitutional. The case could be heard late in the winter or early spring. The justices will also hear arguments in an expedited review of Trump's attempt to remove Lisa Cook from her position as a governor on the influential Federal Reserve Board.