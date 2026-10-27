Russia halts Kherson strikes as Melania Trump brokers local ceasefire
What's the story
Russia has suspended its strikes on Ukraine's Kherson province as a localized ceasefire takes effect. The ceasefire, which started at 01:00 GMT on Tuesday, was brokered by United States First Lady Melania Trump, with the additional involvement of Pope Leo. The agreement aims to facilitate a humanitarian mission in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, located in southern Kherson.
Humanitarian focus
Ceasefire to last until Saturday
The ceasefire is expected to last until Saturday or longer, depending on the situation.
It comes as a response to the dire humanitarian conditions in Oleshky, where up to 2,000 residents remain stranded due to explosive mines and drone attacks.
The mission will allow for aid deliveries and evacuations from the town, which has been heavily damaged by war and flooding from the Kakhovka Dam's destruction in 2023.
Peace negotiations
Truce aims to revive peace talks
The ceasefire is part of efforts to revive peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv after over four years of conflict.
Negotiators have confirmed that medical supplies, food, and water will be delivered to Oleshky before evacuation corridors are opened.
The truce has been announced as three-way peace talks involving Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv are set to resume in November after a months-long hiatus.
Official statements
Russian, Ukrainian officials confirm ceasefire
Both Russian and Ukrainian officials have confirmed their commitment to the ceasefire.
The Russian Ministry of Defence announced a "regime of silence" in Oleshky, while Ukraine's human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said Kyiv is "fulfilling its commitments."
However, there are still concerns over the humanitarian situation in Oleshky, with former residents reporting starvation and lack of medicine.
Mission details
Details of humanitarian mission emerge
Melania Trump has detailed plans for the humanitarian mission, saying civilian officials will assess residents' needs and provide support for those wishing to evacuate.
She said some may want to go to Russia, while others may prefer Ukraine.
The Russian defense ministry said it would facilitate safe passage for a humanitarian convoy to Oleshky, Kherson Region, during the ceasefire period.