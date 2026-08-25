Pakistan: Army officer opens fire during student protest at university
What's the story
A Pakistan Army officer allegedly opened fire during a student protest at Sarhad University, local media reported. The incident reportedly occurred after the officer, identified as a colonel and husband of a faculty member, confronted students over university issues. Videos circulating online show the officer hitting students with a stick before firing shots into the air.
Investigation underway
Officer's actions led to scuffle with students
The officer's actions reportedly led to a scuffle with students and sparked panic on campus.
He was seen in videos shared on social media initially pointing the pistol at protesters before firing shots into the air.
The Pakistan Army has initiated an internal inquiry into the incident and disciplinary action against the officer.
Twitter Post
Visuals of incident
Pakistani Gen Z grabs collar gareeban and slaps Pak Army Colonel in response to his brutality— Bilal AI (@thebilal_ai) August 24, 2026
Gareeban se pakar liya baat wahan tak pohanch gayi jahan se kahani shuru hui thi
Students confront army colonel during protest at Sarhad University Islamabad
According to accounts… pic.twitter.com/5cl7wsoVt1
Nationwide unrest
Protests reported from PoJK, Balochistan
The incident at Sarhad University is part of a larger pattern of unrest across Pakistan, with protests also reported from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Balochistan.
In PoJK, authorities are facing scrutiny over their response to ongoing protests by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).
Rights organizations have raised concerns over restrictions on journalists reporting from sensitive areas like PoJK.
Reporting limitations
Foreign media journalists in Pakistan face travel restrictions
According to The New York Times, foreign media journalists in Pakistan have been asked to take prior government permission before traveling outside major cities.
These restrictions could hinder independent reporting from sensitive areas amid ongoing protests and security operations.
The developments come as a Pakistan-backed administration prepares for assembly elections in the disputed region, which India has rejected as illegitimate.