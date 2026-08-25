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Pakistan: Army officer opens fire during student protest at university
Videos circulating online show the officer hitting students with a stick before firing shots into the air

Pakistan: Army officer opens fire during student protest at university

By Snehil Singh
Aug 25, 2026
10:30 am
What's the story

A Pakistan Army officer allegedly opened fire during a student protest at Sarhad University, local media reported. The incident reportedly occurred after the officer, identified as a colonel and husband of a faculty member, confronted students over university issues. Videos circulating online show the officer hitting students with a stick before firing shots into the air.

Investigation underway

Officer's actions led to scuffle with students

The officer's actions reportedly led to a scuffle with students and sparked panic on campus.

He was seen in videos shared on social media initially pointing the pistol at protesters before firing shots into the air.

The Pakistan Army has initiated an internal inquiry into the incident and disciplinary action against the officer.

Twitter Post

Visuals of incident

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Nationwide unrest

Protests reported from PoJK, Balochistan

The incident at Sarhad University is part of a larger pattern of unrest across Pakistan, with protests also reported from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Balochistan.

In PoJK, authorities are facing scrutiny over their response to ongoing protests by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Rights organizations have raised concerns over restrictions on journalists reporting from sensitive areas like PoJK.

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Reporting limitations

Foreign media journalists in Pakistan face travel restrictions

According to The New York Times, foreign media journalists in Pakistan have been asked to take prior government permission before traveling outside major cities.

These restrictions could hinder independent reporting from sensitive areas amid ongoing protests and security operations.

The developments come as a Pakistan-backed administration prepares for assembly elections in the disputed region, which India has rejected as illegitimate.

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