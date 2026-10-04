Ukraine war: 1 civilian casualty occurs every 23 minutes
What's the story
The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has taken a heavy toll on civilians, with over one casualty every 23 minutes in the first eight months of 2026. According to the United Nations Human Rights Office, civilian casualties have increased by 55% compared to the same period last year. The figures include both fatalities and injuries from attacks across Ukraine.
Escalating conflict
Russia's intensified attacks on populated areas
The rise in civilian casualties comes as Russia has stepped up its use of missiles, drones, and aerial glide bombs.
These attacks are increasingly targeting populated areas and critical infrastructure.
The UN has warned that the intensification of attacks is putting civilians at greater risk near the frontline and in cities further away from the battlefield.
Deadly weapon
Glide bombs responsible for rising civilian toll
One of the main reasons for the rising civilian toll is the increased use of aerial glide bombs.
These have caused massive destruction in frontline areas, with nearly 2,500 civilians killed or injured by glide bombs during the first eight months of 2026. This marks a staggering 62% increase from the same period last year.
Russian forces have also intensified long-range drone and missile strikes, reaching cities far from the frontline.
Emerging danger
Short-range drones pose new threat to civilians
Short-range drones have emerged as a new threat to civilians living near the battlefield.
These attacks have increasingly targeted civilian and critical infrastructure, including residential buildings, schools, medical facilities, railway infrastructure, shops, and other civilian sites.
Russia's expanding attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure further complicate the situation. Damage to power facilities can disrupt electricity, heating, and water supplies as winter approaches.