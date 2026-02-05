'Come, daughter will have 5 friends over': Ex-girlfriend invited Epstein

Newly released records from the United States Department of Justice investigation into Jeffrey Epstein have revealed a disturbing email sent by his former girlfriend, Eva Andersson-Dubin. The email, dated 2010, was sent two years after Epstein's sex offender conviction and his registration as such. In the email, Andersson-Dubin invited Epstein to visit her home when her daughter Celina (then 15) had five friends over. "Come and visit next week. Celina will have 5 friends over," the email read.

Probation officer correspondence Andersson-Dubin directly contacted Epstein's probation officer In a separate incident in 2009, Andersson-Dubin wrote directly to Epstein's probation officer. In her letter, she acknowledged his conviction but stated she was "100% comfortable with Epstein around (her) children." She even invited the sex offender to a Thanksgiving dinner in 2009. Dozens of women, some as young as 14, had accused him of assaulting them during a two-decade period, especially in the 1990s and 2000s, in Florida, New York, and New Mexico, and on his private Caribbean island.

Personal history Who is Eva Andersson-Dubin? Andersson-Dubin is a former Ford model and Miss Sweden 1980, who attended UCLA medical school. She dated Epstein on and off in the 1980s before marrying billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin in 1994. Despite their romantic relationship ending, she remained close to Epstein for decades. After his 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges, a spokesperson said that allegations against him were "completely counter" to what they knew of him.

Advertisement