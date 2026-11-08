Democrats take Congress in midterms as Donald Trump vows return
World
The recent US midterm elections didn't go Trump's way. Democrats took over both houses of Congress, ending years of Republican control in several states.
Trump called it a "giant step back in History" but told his supporters he's not giving up and plans to come back stronger.
Stephen Miller named Trump's chief-of-staff
Trump has brought in Stephen Miller, known for his tough stance on immigration, as his new chief of staff, hinting at stricter policies ahead.
Meanwhile, Democrats are promising to keep a close eye on Trump's team.
All this sets the stage for some heated political battles moving forward.