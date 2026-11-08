Democrats to block President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion defense budget
After their midterm win, Democrats are set to block President Donald Trump's massive $1.5 trillion defense budget, a jump of 44% from the previous fiscal year.
The proposal faces heat not just for its size, but also because the ongoing tensions with Iran made Republicans unpopular at the polls.
With power shifting in Congress, big-ticket projects like the Golden Dome missile shield and new battleships could be sidelined.
Democrats seek short-term funding fix
Democrats now have the upper hand in budget talks and want a short-term funding fix while Congress works on a new defense bill before December 11, when stopgap funding runs out.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insists this spending is needed to modernize, though he's facing impeachment chatter himself.
For now, it looks like major decisions will wait until the new Congress steps in, and Democrats are pushing for a more balanced approach to military spending.