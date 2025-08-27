Denmark summons US envoy over covert 'influence operations' in Greenland

Denmark 's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has summoned the United States's top diplomat in Copenhagen after reports of alleged covert influence operations by American citizens in Greenland. The Danish public broadcaster DR reported that at least three US nationals, linked to President Donald Trump 's administration, were involved in these efforts. The aim was to promote Greenland's secession from Denmark to the US. Currently, Mark Stroh is the Charge d'Affaires at the US embassy in Copenhagen.

Official statement Not surprising if they experience outside attempts to influence future Rasmussen told the BBC, "We are aware that foreign actors continue to show an interest in Greenland and its position in the Kingdom of Denmark." He added that it is not surprising if they experience outside attempts to influence the future of the Kingdom. However, neither DR nor the ministry named these individuals involved in the operations.

Charges List of Trump supporters According to the Danish broadcaster, one of the American men involved has compiled a list of Trump supporters in Greenland with the intention of eventually recruiting them to form a secessionist movement on the island. DR added that the two other men have made contact with lawmakers, business owners, and other citizens, raising concerns that they could be used to back Trump's goal of annexing the territory.