Trump promises death penalty for murderers in Washington DC 

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to seek the death penalty for every murder case in Washington, DC . "If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, DC, we're going to be seeking the death penalty. And that's a very strong preventative," Trump said during a Labor Day-themed cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Trump then acknowledged that the approach would most likely be contentious but vowed to continue. "I don't know if we're ready...but we have no choice," he said.

Policy shift Trump's stance contrasts Biden's death penalty position Trump's announcement marks a stark departure from former President Joe Biden's administration, which had moved away from the death penalty. Under Biden, the Justice Department had paused capital punishment while reviewing its policies. Although Biden didn't abolish federal executions, he commuted sentences for 37 out of 40 federal death row inmates during his presidency.

Reinstatement Trump's executive order to 'restore' the death penalty Upon taking office for a second term on January 20, Trump signed an executive order to "restore" the death penalty. "Our Founders knew well that only capital punishment can bring justice and restore order in response to such evil," he said. He had criticized Biden's decision to commute sentences for federal inmates, vowing to direct the Justice Department to pursue capital punishment aggressively. Trump's re-election campaign had also promised a crackdown on crime and immigration.