Trump promises death penalty for murderers in Washington DC
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to seek the death penalty for every murder case in Washington, DC. "If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, DC, we're going to be seeking the death penalty. And that's a very strong preventative," Trump said during a Labor Day-themed cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Trump then acknowledged that the approach would most likely be contentious but vowed to continue. "I don't know if we're ready...but we have no choice," he said.
Policy shift
Trump's stance contrasts Biden's death penalty position
Trump's announcement marks a stark departure from former President Joe Biden's administration, which had moved away from the death penalty. Under Biden, the Justice Department had paused capital punishment while reviewing its policies. Although Biden didn't abolish federal executions, he commuted sentences for 37 out of 40 federal death row inmates during his presidency.
Reinstatement
Trump's executive order to 'restore' the death penalty
Upon taking office for a second term on January 20, Trump signed an executive order to "restore" the death penalty. "Our Founders knew well that only capital punishment can bring justice and restore order in response to such evil," he said. He had criticized Biden's decision to commute sentences for federal inmates, vowing to direct the Justice Department to pursue capital punishment aggressively. Trump's re-election campaign had also promised a crackdown on crime and immigration.
Changing opinions
Public support for death penalty declining
Public support for the death penalty has been declining over the past decade, with only 53% of Americans in favor as of 2024, according to Gallup. Trump's push for capital punishment coincides with his controversial campaign to reduce crime in the capital, deploying over 2,000 armed National Guard troops earlier this month. However, data from the Metropolitan Police Department showed that violent crime in the capital achieved a 30 year low in 2024.