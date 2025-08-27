South Korea bans mobile phones in classrooms

South Korea has passed a bill banning mobile phones and smart devices during class hours in schools. The law, which will come into effect from March 2026, was passed with 115 votes in favor out of 163 members present. The move is aimed at curbing smartphone addiction among students, which lawmakers, parents and teachers say affects academic performance and social interactions.

Addiction concerns Smartphone addiction rampant among teens The legislation comes after a 2024 government survey found that nearly a quarter of South Koreans are overly dependent on their phones. The figure rises to 43% for those aged between 10 and 19. More than a third of teenagers also admitted to struggling with controlling their social media usage. Parents worry this interferes with studying, friendship-building and other activities.

Educational focus Law mandates schools to educate students on responsible usage The law empowers teachers to restrict phone use on school premises and mandates schools to educate students about responsible smart device usage. Exemptions are made for students with disabilities or special needs and for educational or emergency purposes. Cho Jung-hun, an MP from the opposition People Power Party who introduced the bill, cited "significant scientific and medical proof" of smartphone addiction's harmful effects on students' brain development and emotional growth.

Teacher response Divided response from teachers' groups The conservative Korean Federation of Teachers's Association supported the bill, citing classroom disruptions due to smartphone use. A spokesperson from the group said nearly 70% of teachers reported such disruptions. However, the Korean Teachers and Educational Workers's Union was divided over the law, with concerns it may violate students' rights to access smartphones.