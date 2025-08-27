Modi avoided Trump's calls 4 times amid trade tensions: Report

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided four phone calls from United States President Donald Trump in recent weeks, according to a report by the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Tensions between the two countries remain high as Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods for purchasing Russian crude oil. The tariff came into effect on Wednesday. However, neither Washington nor New Delhi has confirmed or denied these reports.

Misrepresentation fears Concern over misrepresentation during talks The report suggested that this act was the result of the "depth of his [Modi's] anger, but also his caution," as the US President could misrepresent the outcome of their talks. Japan's Nikkei Asia has made similar claims, adding that PM Modi was avoiding Trump's calls, which is "heightening Trump's frustration." Modi's alleged move comes after Trump made unverified claims about averting a nuclear war between India and Pakistan through trade pressure, which were rejected by the Indian government.

Diplomatic snub PM Modi also declined Trump's invitation to visit US Earlier, PM Modi had also declined an invitation from Trump to visit Washington in late June. This was after the G20 summit in Canada, where the two leaders did not meet, as President Trump left early. The US President reportedly wanted PM Modi at the White House with Pakistan's Army chief General Asim Munir, which India objected to.