Humanity has failed to meet Paris Agreement target: UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that humanity has failed to meet the Paris Agreement's climate target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. In an exclusive interview with The Guardian and Amazon-based news outlet Sumauma, Guterres said it is now "inevitable" that we will exceed this limit in the coming years, leading to "devastating consequences." He urged world leaders attending next month's COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, to take immediate action against emissions.

Tipping points 'Amazon at risk of becoming savannah' Guterres emphasized the risk of crossing critical climate thresholds, such as those in the Amazon rainforest and Arctic regions. He said, "We don't want to see the Amazon as a savannah. But that is a real risk if we don't change course." The last decade has been the hottest on record, but global commitments to reduce emissions have fallen short. Only 62 out of 197 countries have submitted their climate action plans under the Paris Agreement.

Representation Indigenous communities must have more influence Guterres also called for a change in representation at climate conferences, giving more voice to civil society and Indigenous communities. He said these groups should have more influence than corporate lobbyists. "We all know what the lobbyists want," he said. He also spoke about the economic benefits of transitioning from fossil fuels, saying a renewables revolution is underway and will only accelerate.

Indigenous role Learn from indigenous communities, says Guterres One of Brazil's initiatives at COP30 is the Tropical Forests Forever Facility, which aims to raise $125 billion for forest protection. A portion of this money will go to Indigenous communities, who are often the best guardians of nature. Guterres stressed that political leaders need to learn from these communities about maintaining a harmonious relationship with nature. He said, "There is no one better than the Indigenous communities to do this pedagogy."